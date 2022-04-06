A Nigerian lady, Damilola Grace Olakanmi, died in the UK after consuming sweets she ordered from her phone

The sweets which were made with cannabis affected her and her friend's health immediately after consumption

While her friend survived it, Damilola was not so lucky as she died days after being in intensive care

A 23-year-old Nigerian lady, Damilola Grace Olakanmi, who was studying law in the UK died after eating a sweet made with cannabis.

Evening Standard reports that the lady bought the gummies through an online messaging app and they were delivered to her house.

After consuming the deliveries, she and her 21-year-old friend fell sick immediately at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, March 29.

The lady died days after she was rushed to the hospital. Photo source: Evening Standard

Source: UGC

Her mother kept vigil

It was gathered that the sweets were branded with “Trrlli Peachie O’s”. The University of Hertfordshire graduate had to be taken by air ambulance in critical condition to a hospital.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady’s mother, Wumi, a Christian, was beside her daughter day and night until she died on Saturday, April 2, Independent reports.

She was her mother's only child

Damilola’s friend survived and was discharged. In speaking about what Wunmi went through, Justice Campaigner Richard Taylor said the woman was always breaking down every time people came to console her for losing her only child.

A 37-year-old man, Leon Brown, was arrested in connection with Damilola’s death and charged with the intent to supply what has been described as a Class B synthetic cannabinoid.

Police officers have since advised the public against the consumption of the sweets. The force said the death of another woman in March may be linked to the cannabis sweets.

How I became a Canadian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @FeyiMac went online to reveal that she finally became a Canadian citizen.

@FeyiMac stated that this happened after she relocated to a foreign country as an international student from Nigeria.

In a video on her YouTube page, the lady said when she left all the comfort in Lagos to study for her masters in Canada, she knew nobody and was quite young.

Source: Legit.ng