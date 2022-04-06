She Is Her Mum’s Only Child: Nigerian Lady Dies in UK After Eating Sweets That Have Cannabis in It
- A Nigerian lady, Damilola Grace Olakanmi, died in the UK after consuming sweets she ordered from her phone
- The sweets which were made with cannabis affected her and her friend's health immediately after consumption
- While her friend survived it, Damilola was not so lucky as she died days after being in intensive care
A 23-year-old Nigerian lady, Damilola Grace Olakanmi, who was studying law in the UK died after eating a sweet made with cannabis.
Evening Standard reports that the lady bought the gummies through an online messaging app and they were delivered to her house.
After consuming the deliveries, she and her 21-year-old friend fell sick immediately at 11:30 pm on Tuesday, March 29.
Her mother kept vigil
It was gathered that the sweets were branded with “Trrlli Peachie O’s”. The University of Hertfordshire graduate had to be taken by air ambulance in critical condition to a hospital.
The lady’s mother, Wumi, a Christian, was beside her daughter day and night until she died on Saturday, April 2, Independent reports.
She was her mother's only child
Damilola’s friend survived and was discharged. In speaking about what Wunmi went through, Justice Campaigner Richard Taylor said the woman was always breaking down every time people came to console her for losing her only child.
A 37-year-old man, Leon Brown, was arrested in connection with Damilola’s death and charged with the intent to supply what has been described as a Class B synthetic cannabinoid.
Police officers have since advised the public against the consumption of the sweets. The force said the death of another woman in March may be linked to the cannabis sweets.
