The federal government has revealed that over 10 million Nigerians have now successfully linked their telephone lines with NIN

According to Prof Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, over 60 million Nigerians have been captured by NIMC

The chairman made this known recently in Abuja while speaking at the headquarters of the commission

In what will surprise many people in the country, given its size, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof Umar Danbatta, has revealed the number of telephone lines now linked with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

According to him, over 180 million telephone lines are now linked. He disclosed on Tuesday, October 5, The Nation newspaper reports.

He said this following the capturing of over 60 million Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) database.

60 million Nigerians have been captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

He made this known while delivering his address during the Public Inquiry on three Regulatory Instruments on the Rule Making Process at the headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng