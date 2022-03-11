Some of the intercepted illicit drugs were said to have been imported from Ghana through the Lagos waterway

The NDLEA said it got intel from the Lagos state division of the agency before moving to intercept the container of illicit drugs

There was also a seizure of automobiles from that was smuggled alongside the the container of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted three million capsules of opioids at the Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal in the Apapa, Lagos state.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi in statement issued on Friday, March 11, said that the 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol impeded by NDLEA operatives weighed 1,500 kilograms.

The suspects were said to have falsely labeled the illicit items that were shipped from India. Photo Credit: (NDLEA)

Legit.ng gathered that the culprits were apprehended on Monday, March 7.

It was disclosed that another operation by the anti-narcotic squad on Sunday, March 7 led to the recovery of 8,613 kilograms of cannabis smuggled from Ghana and arriving Lagos via its waterway.

The NDLEA said that items in consignment were falsely labeled to have contained some items that were contrary to what was inside the container.

The container was said to have been shipped from China containing at least 271 items.

However after several scrutiny was done, it was confirmed that the container was shipped directly from India and followed through North Africa of Morocco and through Ghana before arriving the shores of Lagos.

According to the anti-drug agency, Intelligence gathered from the Lagos division of the agency prompted a strategic operation that led to the interception of the 8,613kg consignment of cannabis.

NDLEA said:

“Based on credible intelligence, operatives of the Lagos Command of the Agency in the early hours of Sunday 6th March intercepted a consignment of Cannabis Sativa (Loud) weighing 8,613kg smuggled from Ghana through the waterways to the Eko Atlantic Beachside, Victoria Island."

NDLEA recovers vehicles from suspects

The NDLEA in the statement identified the names of the culprits as Adeyemi Bayioku, 31; Godwin Anya, 28; Yusuf Taofik, 20, and Adeniyi Adelaja, 19.

These suspects were said to be at the scene loading the shipment into their vehicles when they were promptly arrested.

NDLEA also disclosed the seizure of two trucks, a Siena space bus, a Peugeot Boxer bus, and a Toyota Camry from the suspects.

Reacting to the operation, the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa lauded the efforts of the squad urging them to keep the good work going in the fight against illicit drugs.

Source: Legit.ng