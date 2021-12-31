The government of Jigawa state has passed the child protection law which protects children in the state from sexual offenders

The law prescribes death penalty without option for any violator who rapes a child in Jigawa state

UNICEF has also commended the Jigawa state government for taking such a bold step towards protecting children in the state

Perpetrators of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Jigawa state will now be metted with a death penalty should they be convicted of raping any child in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the state government on Wednesday, December 29, approved the death penalty as punishment for all child rapists in Jigawa state.

The child protection law is expected to protect every child in Jigawa state Photo: Jigawa State New Media Office

Announcing the decision of the state at a press conference, the commissioner for justice and the Attorney General of Jigawa state, Musa Adamu, said all those convicted of raping children below the age of 10-years-old would be sentenced to death with no option.

Adamu said throughout the year in review, 196 cases diaries and 178 pieces of legal advice were prepared with respect to SGBV.

He said:

“Earlier this year, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar signed the Violence Against Prohibition Bill, which prescribed the death penalty for rapists but with the option of life imprisonment."

Child Protection Law in Jigawa state

Adamu also noted that the child protection law signed by the Jigawa state government prescribed death sentence for anyone who rape a child under the age of 10.

Giving higlights on the cases handled by the state, Adamu said out of the total number of the case diaries, 90 were rape cases.

He also said that 27 culpable homicides were treated while sodomy has 31; kidnapping and abduction have a total number of 18 cases; incest two; two acts of gross indecency; 20 armed robberies while road traffic offences have two cases.

Also, UNICEF in a statement released on Thursday, December 30, and shared with Legit.ng commended the Jigawa state government for signing the child protection law.

The UN agency said the move taken by the Jigawa state government is another achievement for children’s rights in Nigeria.

According to UNICEF, children in Jigawa state continue to face numerous challenges including lack of access to formal education, adequate primary healthcare, good nutrition and protection from violence - especially girls and the situation becomes worse for children in street situation.

The international agency also encouraged different arms of government in the state and others with child rights legislation to demonstrate their commitment to full implementation of the law.

This, UNICEF said can be done by taking ownership of the issue and ensuring children are safe and protected across the state.

