The PDP has lost one of his prominent members in Delta state, Peter Agboghoroma, to the cold hands of death

Agboghoroma who was the ward chairman of the PDP in Sapele, Delta state, died on Sunday, December 26, shortly after returning from an outing

Controversies have trailed Agboghoroma's death as some family members claimed he was poisoned

The Punch reported that Agboghoroma who was popularly known as Okponughari died on Sunday, December 26, shortly after returning from a party he was invited to by a friend.

Legit.ng gathered that when he was pronounced him dead on arrival, after being rushed to a private hospital in Sapele.

An unnamed doctor was cited saying Agboghoroma died of a heart attack.

Family alleges poisoning

Contrary to the medical doctor's statement, some family members of the deceased politician have reportedly alleged that he was poisoned at the social gathering he attended on Sunday.

Some other anonymous sources claimed that he died as a result of High Blood Pressure as he was said to be vomiting white foam known to be associated with such patients.

Corpse not deposited at mortuary

Meanwhile, his corpse had not been deposited in the mortuary as one of his daughters reportedly said that their late father, before his demise, instructed them not to put him in the mortuary after his death.

In the meantime, PDP leaders and members have been visiting the deceased’s residence to commiserate with the family.

PDP LGA chairman in Ughelli North LGA, Delta state, dies

In another related development, a chieftain of the PDP in Delta, Chief Lawrence Agbatutu, was recently reported dead.

Agbatutu's death was announced by the special assistant on media to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ovie Success Ossai, via his Facebook page on Monday, November 22.

Ossai wrote on the social media platform: "We just lost Ughelli North PDP Chairman, Hon. Lawrence Agbatutu. Until his death, Agbatutu was the PDP chairman at Ughelli North local government area of the state.

