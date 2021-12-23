The effort of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the fight against corruption activities in the country is yielding positive results

The anti-graft agency recently caught a suspect at the Kano Airport with 576 ATM cards and shared photos on their official Facebook page

The move by the operatives is coming just few hours after arresting a suspect at the said airport with 1,144 ATM cards

On Monday, December 20, the Kano command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again arrested another suspect at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport with 576 ATM cards.

The suspect identified simply as Khalil Bashir Lawal was intercepted on Monday, by operatives of the commission in collaboration with Nigeria Aviation Security and Nigeria Customs Service under the aegis of Special Task Force on Money Laundering.

This move was confirmed by the commission through a post shared on its official Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, December 21.

The EFCC is keen on reducing the prevalence of cybercrimes in the country. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

This development comes barely two hours after the anti-graft agency secured the conviction of three smugglers who were arrested with 1,144 ATM cards at the same airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

EFCC drags former Army chief of staff to court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously that a criminal charge has been filed against the former army chief, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah (retd).

The charge against General Minimah was filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory by the EFCC.

Minimah is alleged to have diverted N13 billion meant for the procurement of arms for the Nigerian for the Nigerian Army.

North central governor under EFCC probe for withdrawing N60B cash

In another report, EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that a governor from the north-central region of the country is being probed by the commission over the withdrawal of N60 billion in cash.

Bawa while granting an interview with Television Continental said the commission's newly created department of intelligence uncovered the suspected financial fraud by the governor.

Although Bawa did not mention the name or state from which the said governor is from, he said that the EFCC has secured 1,576 convictions within 11 months, Legit.ng gathered.

Source: Legit.ng