The federal government has declared that marriages conducted by Ikoyi Registry are still legal and binding

The ministry of interior made this known in reaction that all marriages conducted by the marriage registry are invalid

Dr Shuaib Belgore, the permanent secretary and principal registrar of marriages described the reports as false and misleading

Abuja - The federal government on Tuesday, December 14, reacted to reports that marriages conducted by the Ikoyi marriage registry and other federal marriage registries are illegal and invalid.

The permanent secretary and principal registrar of marriages, Dr Shuaib Belgore in a statement shared on Facebook said marriages conducted by them are still legal and binding.

The ministry of interior has clarified that all marriages conducted by the Ikoyi marriage registry are valid. Photo credit: Ministry of Interior Nigeria

Belgore describing the reports as false, misleading, added that there was no iota of truth in the said publications.

He argued that the reported annulment of weddings conducted by the registry is a “deliberate distortion” of the court’s decision, The Cable added.

According to him, the Ministry of Interior is constitutionally empowered to conduct marriages in Nigeria.

The principal registrar maintained that the local governments were delegated by the federal government to conduct marriages, by virtue of Legal Notices issued pursuant to the Marriage Act.

Marriages conducted by Ikoyi marriage registry illegal?

In an earlier report by The Punch, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ruled that marriages conducted by the Ikoyi registry are invalid.

Justice Osiagor was reported to have held that only the local government marriage registries were empowered to conduct marriages.

The judge also reportedly ordered the closure of all federal marriage registries opened by the ministry with immediate effect.

The development had sparked reactions, with reports claiming that the court nullified all weddings conducted by the marriage registry.

