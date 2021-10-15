Bishop David Oyedepo has given reasons why members of his church cannot be affected by the coronavirus disease

According to the celebrated cleric, the destroyer was not permitted, hence members of the church are safe

Going further, he said everybody in the church will fulfil destiny as a result of the covenant with God

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has given reason why the deadly Coronavirus could not penetrate Canaanland in Ogun.

Oyedepo, during the Church Hour of Prayer (CHoP) on Friday morning said Coronavirus could not penetrate the church because the destroyer was not permitted.

Oyedepo says coronavirus could not penetrate Living Faith Church, Oyedepo because of God's covenant. Photo: David Oyedepo.

Source: Facebook

He told the congregation to attend the church’s Special Blood Sprinkling Service on Friday evening as there would be mighty visitation.

“Get ready tonight for a visitation. Among other things, the destroyer will be kept at bay. “When I see the Blood”, you can’t see what anybody drinks, “I will pass over and I will not allow the destroyer to come nigh thee.”

“When I see the Blood, I will pass over. There can be crying and weeping all over town but it won’t come near you.

So it is a Service of Exemption where God will mark you out and keep you away from the reach of the destroyer and the covenant of longevity that you believe in, would have been established to you.

“Have you wondered why corona virus could not penetrate here? The destroyer is not permitted! We are fully armed by the grace of God with the truth of scriptures to keep the destroyer at bay. In the name of Jesus, only the shout of joy shall be heard in your territory from henceforth.

“The Lord gave this signal to silence the spirit of death from harassing families in this Church. There shall be no old man here that has not fulfilled his days. That means we will have aged people: men and women.

“Many people here, their children will be old while they are still alive. Sons and daughters will be old while they are still alive,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng