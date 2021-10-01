As Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence Day anniversary, Bishop David Oyedepo has showered prayers on the country

According to the Living Faith Church Worldwide founder, Nigeria shall not experience war and all those causing chaos will be flushed out

The man of God expressed how much he loves Nigeria as he said he will not leave even if there's war

The founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, does not have plans of leaving Nigeria, even if there's a war.

According to the popular cleric, if war should break out in Nigeria, he will be the last person to leave the country.

He disclosed this on Friday, October 1, during a church programme, “Prayers for the Nation”, organised by the church to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day.

Oyedepo stated:

“I have said before that God forbids war breaks out in Nigeria, I will be the last one to leave here. I am not saying that for fun, that is where my heart is, until the last person is killed and there is nobody else to help I won’t leave here."

God will flush out lovers of war

The man of God prophesied that there shall be no war in Nigeria. According to him, all those who love war will be flushed out by God.

Still praying for the country, he said Nigeria will sing a new song as a new day dawns. The cleric said by the time Nigeria is celebrating 62, all the chaos will be a thing of the past.

Prayers for Winners' members

Bishop Oyedepo covered his members with prayers as he stated that anyone who moved to attack them will die on the spot.

He prayed:

“Anyone that dares a member of any household of a Winner, goes down for their sake. Anyone that sets his eyes on any church to set on fire goes blind on the spot.”

The fiery man of God also addressed the issue of kidnapping as he cursed anyone who tries to enter schools with the intent of taking away innocent children.

He said they and their children’s children in their generation will be forgotten.

Bishop Oyedepo replies his critics

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Bishop Oyedepo responded to those telling him to build factories instead of more churches.

He asked his critics if anyone collected money from them for the projects. According to him, since nobody asked them to bring money, the critics should keep quiet and face their jobs.

Oyedepo also spoke about the recently sacked pastors of Winner's Chapel, saying they were fired because of their unproductivity.

