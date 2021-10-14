Over 40 bandits have been gunned down in the northwest region, according to the military authorities

The armed bandits were shot dead by gallant forces battling the criminal groups in the last 13 days

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have been effectively neutralising the criminal elements ravaging the region

FCT, Abuja - Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operation, on Thursday, October 14 disclosed that Nigerian troops carried out operations in forests within Sokoto and Kaduna states killing over 40 bandits in the process.

He spoke at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, while giving updates to journalists on the activities of troops across all theatres of operations between Friday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 13.

The General Irabor-led Nigerian military is making progress in the northwest region. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

He also revealed how several structures which served as bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed, adding that the operations became imperative in order to ensure that impending security threats are forestalled across the country.

According to him, within the two weeks under review, using a force package of Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters, multiple airstrikes were executed on bandits’ enclaves in successive passes in different locations.

He added:

“In the same vein, several armed bandits were neutralised and their hideouts destroyed during air interdiction missions executed at some other locations. The success of the air interdictions was confirmed by battle damage assessment carried out on these locations.”

Over 13,000 Boko Haram terrorists, family members surrender

Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko had announced that over 13,000 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military during the period under review.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had a major feat as they sustained massive operations in the northeast.

According to him, 13,243 terrorists and their families comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females, and 6,234 children, gave in to troops of the Nigerian military.

FG urged to release names of terrorism sponsors in Nigeria

In other news, the Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah recently urged the Nigerian government to disclose to Nigerians all the names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in the country.

Kukah said the delay and difficulty showcased by the Nigerian government in making the information is made public is worrisome.

According to the cleric, the present administration failed to show some level of sincerity in its handling of terrorists terrorising the nation.

