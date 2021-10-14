A total of 13,243 Boko Haram members have surrendered to the Nigerian military in oepartions across the north

The terrorists surrendered during various operations of the troops of the Nigerian military under the Operation Hadin Kai

According to DHQ, the terrorists surrendered alongside their families members comprising of adult male and female and children

Nigeria's Defence Headquarters has said that over 13,000 Boko Haram terrorists have surrender to troops of the Nigerian military at various points.

The DHQ in a press statement released at the end of its conference in Abuja on Thursday, October 14, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai had a major feat as they sustained massive operations in the north east.

Members of Boko Haram, their families and informants surrender to military troops Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Families and associates of the terrorists also surrendered

According to the DHQ, 13,243 terrorists and their families comprising 3,243 adult males, 3,868 adult females and 6,234 children, gave in to troops of the Nigerian military.

A statement released by the director of media operations at the DHQ Brigadier General Benjamin Onyeuko, revealed that 29 terrorists including their informants, families, collaborators and logistics officers were also apprehended during operations at different locations in the rgion.

Various cache of weapons recovered from the terrorists and their informants

He said that within the period that these operation lasted, 38 assorted weapons and 968 rounds of assorted ammunition and 48 rustled livestock were recovered from the terroists.

Onyeuko said these feat was as a result of the repeated land and air strikes conducted at different locations across the north east theatre.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that soldiers had succeeded in killing over 400 terrorists in the north east.

Onyeuko said the terrorists were killed during operations conducted by soldiers within three weeks.

Also, various weapons were recovered from the terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and their informants operation in the northern region.

In other news, the Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah had urged the Nigerian government to disclose to Nigerians all the names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists in the country.

Kukah said the delay and difficulty showcased by the Nigerian government in making the information is made public is worrisome.

According to the cleric, the present administration failed to show some level of sincerity in its handling of terrorists terrorising the nation.

Also, the government of the United States of America has pledged its support to Nigeria in her fight against Boko Haram terrorism in the country.

The US said it is ready to help Nigeria identify all the sponsors of terrorism with the hope of ensuring that the group's funding source is truncated.

Pope Francis, the papal of the catholic church has described the killing of many Nigerians as painful to watch.

The Pope also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that the killing of Nigerian citizens is stopped.

