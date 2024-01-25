Former BBNaija star Kaisha is back in the news after an online troll tried to taunt her on social media

It all started when Kaisha’s lookalike sister posted a video of herself in a warehouse where she sold packs of noodles, milk, and other provisions

The troll who thought it was Kaisha was the one in the video threw jabs at the BBNaija star for resorting to that line of business

Former BBNaija Lockdown star Aisha Umaru, aka Kaisha, made social media headlines over a video her lookalike sister posted of her selling packs of noodles.

On TikTok, Kaisha’s sister, who bears a striking resemblance to her, @officialzaynab__, shared a video where she showcased her business of selling provisions.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Zaynab showed off the numerous packs of noodles, milk, sweets, and more that were stored in large warehouses. The young lady appeared to be in charge of the big business as she walked around to show different places where the items were stored.

However, a social media user who thought the person in the video was BBNaija star Kaisha resorted to taunting her. The troll, @Only One Luchi, mocked who she thought was the reality show star and noted that a BBNaija celebrity had resorted to selling noodles to make a living.

The troll wrote:

“Chai a whole Big Brother Naija celebrity selling Indomie. What happened to Kaisha?”

Kaisha’s lookalike sister Zaynab responds to online troll

Shortly after the TikTok troll posted their hate comment on Zaynab’s post, the BBNaija star’s sister responded. Zaynab made it clear that she was not Kaisha and that if having warehouses filled with noodles and other provisions means suffering, then the troll must be a billionaire.

In her words:

“PS: i am not Kaisha and she is my younger sister, and if having warehouses with Indomie and other provision stocks means that she is suffering to you, then you must be bigger than Otedola . We don't live fake lives here .”

See the video below:

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha’s sister tackles troll who taunted them for selling noodles

The video of Kaisha’s sister’s exchange with a troll for selling noodles soon trended on social media and it caused a great buzz on social media. Many netizens joined in to slam the troll while noting that the business was worth millions.

Read some of their comments below:

Heyemmyrald:

“So you think it’s peanut money that filled this store abi ‍♀️ My sister sell your market ooo.”

allcakesnmore:

“The person that made that comment is not serious. It's millions to have a warehouse that full of stocks.”

braidswigqueen:

“If them tell you how much worth of goods dey there you fit faint o..which kind low IQ mentality be this one??”

teeto__olayeni:

“This is Millions right there,or you think say na beans to be distributor for Cadbury(tomtom),Milk and noodles??? Some people lack knowledge, how can you even try to downplay someone else's Hustle???”

Phrankleen:

“The level of mental instability and backwardness in Nigeria is staggering. Why would you even pick on someone who’s in her lane and living her best life in peace? You want to shame her for clout and toxic online trend oma ṣe o …. What’s in that warehouse is multimillions of naira.”

cleaninginlagos:

“Please don't let anybody talk down on your hustle. Is it not Sugar that Dangote is selling??? see fully stocked warehouse and you are saying "What happened to Big brother kaisha ". She shld be doing hook up in lekki right? Sigh.”

dahcoochiehub:

“That’s millions of naira sitting there. You think say to get warehouses nah child’s play. Chai social media .”

tooshup:

“Only a business minded person understands the value of that warehouse.”

finessestitches:

“lol! This is the mentality that begets fake life. a whole me, a whole me, you wey small like pinky finger .”

dollarain:

“A twisted society that celebrates fraud but cannot identify genuine hustle. I celebrate her.”

__adomaa__:

“This is the reason why some of their faves are living fake lives I mean I would rather have a warehouse full of Indomie than signing 6months and one year influencing deals just to make fans happy and compete.”

BBNaija's Kaisha shuts down claims of being mentally ill

In other news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Kaisha finally took steps on social media to react to claims of being mentally unstable.

Recall that Kaisha trended on social media as fans showered her with prayers after reports made the rounds that she was mentally ill and in a serious condition that made her roam the streets.

Kaisha finally took to social media to break her silence with a video of herself dancing with her family.

