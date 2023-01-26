A video clip of BBTitans housemate, Marvin laying next to his colleague Blue Aiva and refusing to let her touch him has gone viral

In the viral clip, Marvin could be heard telling Blue Aiva that she shouldn't touch him because he was keeping himself for his girlfriend

Netizens have reacted to Marvin's exemplary show of self-control while revealing that Raven from 'The Circle' is his girlfriend

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A clip of Nigerian reality TV human hulk, Marvin, has gone viral online because of his exemplary show of self-control and discipline in the face of temptation, which has stirred numerous reactions.

Marvin, in a trending clip from the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) house, was seen to have rejected the advances of his female colleague, Blue Aiva.

A video clip of BBTitans housemate, Marvin rejecting the advances of Blue Aiva in bed after lights out has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @blue_aiva/@marvinachi/@realitytving

Source: Instagram

The pair were laying in bed together when Blue Aiva tried to touch Marvin. He stopped his female colleague from touching him while noting that he was keeping himself for his girlfriend outside the BBTitans house.

Blue Aiva however, reacted to Marvin's show of self-control by asking him what type of relationship he has with his girlfriend and why he had chosen to stay loyal.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the moment Marvin rejected Blue Aiva's touch in bed and said he was keeping himself for his girlfriend

See how netizens reacted to Marvin's revelation that he has a girlfriend outside BBTitans house

@jennique_realtor;

"I like men that have self control."

@etiosaraymondofficial;

"Correct man like Marvin!!! Intentional and very disciplined not like Yemi wey Dey run follow them up and down!!!! Mtcheww."

@ilovelove_______;

"Omo their trophy is chasing another man most wanted in the mud."

@ronkus_t;

"Hmmm I hope it’s not what I’m thinking about this guy o."

@mzk4real1;

"So Marvin what were you doing beside her bed after light out."

@official_cindyjojo;

"He got yemi’s back I love this kinda men with self control."

@official_easylife_;

"You better go home to ur girlfriend. We are not here to watch you and your girlfriend story."

@hobsurprise:

"Follow Igbo man you said no now!! Will you follow Igbo men or not."

BBTitans: Fans dig up videos of Nigerian contestant Marvin from America’s Got Talent, the Circle on Netflix

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that after weeks of anticipation, the debut season of the Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) reality TV show finally kicked off on Sunday, January 15, with an opening show that got millions tuned in.

Just as organizers announced, the show saw hosts of the season, Ebuka and Lawrence, introducing the 10 Nigerian and 10 South African housemates that will be spending the next few weeks in Biggie’s house.

Interestingly, one of the Nigerian contestants, Marvin Archi, already has social media buzzing as many dug-up videos from some of his past reality shows attendance.

Source: Legit.ng