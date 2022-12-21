Zari Hassan is set to host an all-white star-studded party on December 22, 2022, at Club Motiv Kampala, Uganda

Part of the popular Netflix show Young, Famous and African cast would be attending the flashy event

Nigerian stylist Swanky Jerry, South African stars Andile Ncube, DJ Naked and his girlfriend Kayleigh have already arrived in Uganda

Some of the invitees have already arrived in Uganda and rumour has it Zari's ex, Diamond Platnumz will be attending

Socialite-turned-actress Zari Hassan doesn't play when it comes to parties.

Young, Famous and African cast in Kampala, Uganda ahead of Zari's all-white party. Photo: Zari Hassan.

Zari to shut down Kampala

The party will be graced by top South African stars among them Khanyi, Andile Ncube, DJ Naked and his girlfriend Kayleigh_schwark Nigerian stylist Swanky Jerry all from the popular Netflix show Young, Famous and African. Uganda's top female comedienne Anne Kansiime will also be attending.

The much-hyped white party is said to be one of a kind, compared to previous Zari's parties.

The 42-year-old socialite has taken over her late husband Ivan Semwanga's white party culture, which he used to host every December.

Diamond Platnumz celebrates son's 6th birthday with throwback photos

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a proud father as his dear boy turned a year older.

Prince Nillan Dangote, Zari Hassan's son, whom she sired with Tanzanian ex-husband Diamond, is now six years old.

Musician Diamond celebrated his baby boy online with a heartwarming message and plenty of throwback photos.

"My handsome was born today….a prince @princenillan," part of the caption of the 33-year-old talented artiste read.

He joyfully shared an album of pictures showing the stunning growth of the young man who added a year to his age.

In one of the snaps, Nillan shared a sweet father-son moment with his dad, Diamond, as they relaxed on a couch.

