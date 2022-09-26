Evicted BBNaija Level Up housemate Diana Edobor is already reaping the rewards of appearing on the reality TV show as she met Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki

Sharing pictures from her meeting with the governor, Diana said she relocated back to Nigeria to create an impact among young girls

Diana added that BBNaija has been a great platform for her to activate her dream as she gets to share her vision with the Edo state government

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Diana Edobor has shared some of her pictures from her meeting with the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

Diana, who made it to the spotlight through BBNaija, said the reality show was a great platform for her to activate her dream of impacting her community, especially entrepreneurship among girls.

Diana speaks on why she relocated back to Nigeria. Credit: @diana_edobor

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Relocating back to Nigeria for me was to align with the Global Goals for Sustainable Development to create sustainable impact in my community especially entrepreneurship amongst young girls. Big brother Naija has been a great platform for me to activate this dream.

“We had an interesting meeting with Edo State Governor, H.E @governorobaseki I shared my visions and projects with him and we discussed how I can use my platform to collaborate and amplify the works of the Edo State Government in specific areas.”

See her post below:

Fans gush as Diana shares pictures from meeting with Godwin Obaseki

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

vaoletbravoofficial:

"Go girl greatness awaits you."

officiallycyph:

"Ambassador Diana Edobor ."

officialchi_dimson:

"More wins my darling❤️."

usotaiphebe:

"❤️❤️❤️ we move my very Queen."

greater_dmw:

"Is there a meet and greet in Benin? @diana.edobor."

Source: Legit.ng