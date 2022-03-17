A fan of the BBNaija reality show and its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has passed a slight dig at the organisers of the show

Ebuka complained about watching the swearing-in of the Anambra state governor but never saw the controversial slap moment

The fan replied Ebuka that the BBNiaja fans suffered the same fate and the TV host turned it to a joke, Nigerians have reacted to the interesting exchange

It was an interesting conversation between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and one of his fans who gave him a controversial clapback.

Ebuka took to his Twitter page to complain that he needed to sue someone for not seeing the controversial moment where former governor Obiano's wife and Ojukwu's wife slapped each other during the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Soludo.

Fan drags Ebuka over BBNaija camera angles.

Source: Instagram

The TV host said the media failed him:

"The media failed me today. Watched the swearing-in on TV from start to finish and I no see slap who will I sue."

The fan hilariously replied that:

"Naso Big brother camera dey fail us too."

And Ebuka turned the conversation into a joke by saying he was just playing.

Check the interesting exchange below:

Nigerians react to exchange between Ebuka and BBNaija fan

Social media users have reacted differently to the conversation between Ebuka and the fan, most of them commended the fan.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Ejiify_:

"Ebuka done collect on behalf of bbn."

Fit_hayjay:

"I remember when he(Ebuka) interviewed Seun Kuti and Seun said media is one of the major tool that is spoiling Nigeria. He said he didn't believe that's they are just doing their job. You can see for yourself now."

___Peritrophy:

"The Small play got me."

Janmore222:

"Twitter family no get chill at all."

Fonkyofon:

"Omo. That person spoke for us."

Rewthpraise:

"A whole ebuka became speechless."

Source: Legit.ng