A die hard shipper of BBNaija season 6 stars, Pere Egbi and Maria Benjamin has taken her fanatism to a whole new level

The fan identified as Nana Ama prayed to God that the reality stars got married to each other and have children together

She made the request during a prayer session and Nigerians have reacted differently to her demands from God

A fan of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shina Ya Eye stars, Pere and Maria has stirred massive reactions on social media after making prayer requests about them.

The shipper with username Nana Ama wished and prayed the two stars get married and have children together as she declared her love for them.

Fan prays for Maria and Pere to get married. Credit: @pereegbiofficial @realitytving @mariabenjamin

Source: Instagram

Nana revealed her wish during an online prayer request session, according to her:

"I connect Pere Egbi and Maria Chike Benjamin to the alter fire for marital settlement between this two and bless them with children."

Check out her request below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the fan's prayer request, most of them wonders if she used the same energy to pray for her family members.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Chinwe.egwu:

"Hmmmm so what will happen to kelvin."

Iam_prettylisaa:

"Funny enough all this desperate shipper dnt even have a ship of their own."

Lilianifeomaobayemi:

"I refuse to be confused. Pere I love, Maria I love. Whatever dey want is what I will want."

Faithymathew888:

"Shipper leave my general alone oooo."

Loveth093:

"I reject this kind prayer for my Maria abeg."

Folukeojomuyide:

"Sey wahala no too much like this for peria shippers."

Williamssuccess2:

"You people be doing rubbish fr, do u pray for ur family members like this? Una no just wan get sense."

Richiessteph:

"I hope you remember your family in prayers this same way o."

Source: Legit.ng