BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim has made a descriptive statement about herself and her kind of person

The reality star reacted to a social media post about a miraculous palm tree that refused to die despite attempts to kill it

Erica declared that she is like the tree because no one can get rid of her, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 star, Erica Nlewedim is giving a positive vibe on social and fans are loving her courage.

The reality star reacted to a post about a palm tree that miraculously grew back after it was cut down.

Erica speaks about herself.

Source: Instagram

The person that shared the post wrote:

"This palm tree fell over, refused to die and curved right back up."

Erica replied to the post and likened herself to the said tree that refused to fall.

"You can't get rid of me! I'm this tree!"

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the post and commended Erica for the comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nelodiamond123:

"She said what she said."

Ceemplybecca:

"And that’s on period!! ⭐️ girl!! It’s the bragging rights for me!"

Tobi_crusher_fumigation:

"ifffa hear. Na because he no fall for dry land."

Broda_henry:

"Amen! This is the heritage of the children of God!"

Dthickqueen:

"Mama u are loved nobody is trying to get rid of you…keep shinning and ignore them."

Aridunnu001:

"Why fighting ursef? Erica and imaginary enemies nah 5 and 6."

Pistol1619:

"Make better developer enter the house make you con de talk that nonsense . Na inside fire you go de fry akara."

Elohorekure:

"Erica is as flexible as this tree... Physically."

Erica calls out 'bad belle' Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that Erica Nlewedim lamented on social media after her Instagram followers reduced.

The reality star had initially hit two million followers and then it later reduced to 1.9 million followers.

She took to her Instagram story to call out 'bad belle' people asking why complain about bad government. Nigerians reacted differently to her post.

