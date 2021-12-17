BBNaija star, Tega Dominic, has shared a conversation between herself and someone that she requested a giveaway from back in 2018

Tega requested N250,000 to help finance her branding business but the person didn't respond to her message until recently

The person eventually gave her the N250k and fans have reacted to the hilarious exchange between the reality star and the giver

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Tega Dominic, shared an exchange between herself and someone that is doing a giveaway on social media.

The reality star initiated a conversation with the person on November 7, 2018, that she will be needing financial help for her branding business.

Tega Dominic won a N250k giveaway. Credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Tega's message to the person in 2018 read:

"I do branding and I need a plotting machine, pls help me achieve this pls check out my page. A monogramming machine is about 2m but I can use a plotting machine to buy it, a plotting machine is 250k pls help me."

The BBNaija star also sent follow-up messages but the person did not respond.

The person eventually replied Tega after three years, today, December 17, 2021, and said:

"I just noticed your profile, I'm sorry for not being there when you needed me."

Tega shared the testimony as she received the N250k alert. She wrote online:

"So this morning I woke up to a message from someone a long time ago who was doing a giveaway since 2018, this life is just a standing fan.. thank God for grace thank you."

Check out their full exchange below:

Rich only wants to give the rich

Nigerians have reacted to Tega winning the N250k giveaway, most of them feel she got the money because she is now famous.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iambyno:

"Hey TEGA , Congrats to You. Truth is, They Never Cared/Still Don't. They just Tryna Clout Chase, cos you on the Radar now. Life!!!! #BitterTruth."

Olie7doggz:

"Ask and it shall be given... Eda.... if she no go bbn, that dm will be unopened for life.

Thekanyinsola:

"Perfect example of how the rich only wants to give the rich."

Oyeyemidesign:

"That’s life, people find it difficult to help common Man but when you become somebody they wanna use your glory to shine."

Amarushakur195:

"People will love you and support you when is beneficial."

