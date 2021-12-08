BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Benjamin, has penned a note for her numerous fans about her present condition in Ghana

The reality star finally confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and she is recovering in the country

Maria further hinted that she had many back and forth prior to the final result, she also advised her fans about the virus

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Benjamin Chike, has written to her teeming fans about his situation in Ghana.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel to confirm that she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

In the lengthy post, Maria appreciated her fans who were concerned about her wellbeing in the country and promised them that she is recovering fine from the virus.

She then declared that there were many uncertainties about her results. She wrote:

"I initially had a negative result from Dubai less than 24 hours of coming into Ghana upon arrival into Ghana I tested positive and was asked to quarantine.

"I got a different doctor that tested me negative again. We had so many back and forth results of positives and negatives, But finally, I have been tested positive."

Maria finally advised her fans not to take the COVID-19 for granted and said she will be in Ghana until she fully recovers from the virus.

Read her full text below:

Reactions to Maria's post

Nigerians have reacted to Maria testing positive to COVID-19 in Ghana and they have wished her quick recovery.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below.

Trouble_loveeer:

"Oh my baby."

Mariachikestan1:

"Get well soon babymarians love you and we are praying for you."

Adeesman:

"Wish you quick recovery Maria."

Official_judithsexy:

"Una don start again abeg make una no spoil 2022 for us oo."

Xammie222:

"This is why I said she should calm down and not lose her temper the other time..when she dey Ghana dey threaten Ghana authority say she wan lose her cool... Anyways get well soon."

'Maria detained in Ghana over COVID-19 laws

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBnaija star expressed her displeasure at being detained in Ghana and she shared her concerns on social media.

The reality star got detained in the country over COVID-19 complications and her fans were not cool with it.

Maria said she was hurt and humiliated about the situation.

