The race for the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 tagged The Age of Craftsmanship has commenced in earnest

The show organisers welcomed the fans to a thrilling opening ceremony that has all the sponsors and major stakeholders in attendance

Some of the 18 contenders that will be competing for the N50 million grand prize were unveiled at the stage

The Season 12 of the eagerly anticipated Guilder Ultimate Search (GUS) kicked off on a bright note as the show organisers introduced some of the contestants to the general public.

Guilder Ultimate Search Unveils Contenders. Credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

The beautiful event started with choreography dance to entertain viewers before popular actor, Gideon Okeke mounted the stage to bring some of the major stakeholders of the GUS on stage for short comments about the reality show.

Watch highlights of the opening ceremony below:

Some of the contestants that would be competing for the N50 million gran prize were only unveiled on stage.

The unveiled contestants include, 26-year-old Demola Johnson from Lagos state, 29-year-old Chidinma from Imo state, 22-year-old Jennifer from Abia state, and Olayinka a 26-year-old artist from Ekiti state.

Check out the post about the contestants below:

Fans Reactions

The majority of fans who are eager for the show to commence in full gear have reacted to some of the contestants that were unveiled by the organiser, They questioned some of their ages.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Clara_ejimogu:

"29yrs come young pass 22yrs old, make una dey fear God."

Teoofreshjuice:

"They should start already and stop with the dancing."

Tola_luxury2:

"the 29yrs come take young pass the 22 make Una Dey take am easy."

Calliecartel:

"Abeg where are they showing this ultimate search?"

