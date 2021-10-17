Former BBNaija star, Ka3na has dished out a piece of advice for the female folks who depend on their men

She opined that a man shouldn't be treated as the center of a lady's life hence the lady would lose herself respect

Her advice has stirred reactions from fans, one of them accused her of depending on a man for survival herself

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Kate Jones popularly known as Ka3na dished out a piece of advice for ladies who rely on men for survival.

Ka3na advises ladies to stop depending on men. Credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na posted the advice on her Instagram story where she urges ladies to be self-reliant because men won't respect them if they depend only on their income.

The reality star declared that men treat dependent ladies like garbage:

"When you make men the center of your life they treat you like garbage... Ladies men should be extra toppings, not even the dessert."

See the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have lashed out at Ka3na whom many said she depended on a man herself.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions read below:

The__real_tommy:

"Coming from someone that lives off her Husband’s money (That’s not a bad thing by the way)…Just stop being hypocritical Abeg !!! Do whatever works for you …Stop making these Men our enemies ffs !!! Una no Dey taya haaa."

Sweetsophieeee:

"Nice advice but coming from the wrong person."

l.tobiloba:

"Stop these competition with men. Talk about creating a job for your fellow women instead. Onisonu."

Esther_nkem:

"My own be say, anytime I meet the one that compliments me, I’m definitely gonna make him the center of my life. The joy no be here. Genuine love and relationship gives an awesome feeling."

I_am_ugomma:

"How can you say that your husband is extra toppings? Your husband should be part of you."

Mss_chika:

"But na that centre buy house for you. Bus Lady Zukwanike."

