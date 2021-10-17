The Shippers who are rooting for Emmanuel and Liquorose's relationship were stunned when the two BBNaija stars made a clear statement about their dating status

EmmaRose and fondly called by shippers had earlier declared they were in love and in a relationship with each other after they left the Big Brother house

The two stars have on different occasions made U-turns about the relationship and admitted that they were good friends

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Emmanuel and Liquorose have shut down relationship talks between them.

Emmanuel and Rose served fans with pure relationship goals when they were in the Big Brother house and they admitted they were in love during a recent interview with Toke Makinwa.

Emmanuel and Liquorose make U-turn on dating status. Credit: emmanuelumohjr_ @liquorose

Just days after they admitted to being in love with each other, EmmaRose as they were fondly called by shippers has denied dating each other.

In an earlier interview, Emmanuel declared he and Liquorose were good but were not dating:

“Liquorose and I are good, there is no need to keep talking about it. We are not dating. But she is not my girlfriend.”

In similar energy, Liquorose during a recent interview with The Sun, attested to Emmanuel’s claims:

“Let’s see how it goes but I am open to true love and relationship! I am presently in a good place and taking my time before getting involved in any love or relationship."

See the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the new twist in Emma Rose relationship with some of them saying fans are forcing them on each other.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Bobo101:

"Their fans should step up nah, maybe buy reconciliation private jet ✈ this time around."

Glow_reeyah_:

"Even if they’re dating , they should keep it away from us Abeg until they’re ready for marriage… una too dey spoil things."

Oluherodotus:

"Ok when una reach roundabout abeg tell us, for now enjoy una u-turn."

Evelyn____xx:

"Fans were really forcing it. Allow them breathe. Next year I won’t be suprised if shippers plan wedding and then invite their fave for the suprise wedding."

