Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared a fun video showing the moment she and her colleague Uche Ogbodo met in a hospital recovery ward

Etinosa and Uche were spotted on their knees as they hinted at undergoing BBL surgeries at the same hospital

The video, as well as the hilarious conversation between the Nollywood actresses, has also gained attention online

Nollywood actresses Etinosa Idemudia and Uche Ogbodo have caused a buzz on social media with a viral video capturing them in a hospital recovery ward.

The video shared on Thursday, October 23, by Etinosa captured the actresses and Uche on their knees, with bandages visible on some parts of their bodies.

The duo hinted that they had undergone BBL surgeries at the same hospital and expressed excitement about flaunting their backsides during the festive season.

"This December, holdup go full, but na people way get yansh go block road," Uche Ogbodo hilariously said as she met up with colleague Etinosa.

Etinosa, in the caption of the video, also added,

"Look who I met at the recovery ward, my fellow Heritage BBL Queen @ucheogbodo, and we cannot sit down for the next 6 weeks. December go tough."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Uche Ogbodo shared plans to undergo a Lipo 360 cosmetic surgery.

Uche called on her fans to pray for success and safety during the surgery. The actress, who expressed confidence in her medical team, also included a video of herself at the hospital dancing to a song by gospel singer Lawrence Oyor dubbed "Favour."

The video capturing the moment Etinosa Idemudia and Uche Ogbodo met in a hospital recovery room is below:

Comments about Etinosa and Uche Ogbodo's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Onah Chinwe said:

"In this comment section am no body but in my house am a Queen E go loud for the December if you no get yansh no put body

DeeBee Adejoke commented:

"Na since the beginning of this year I dey try save money do mine, e still never complete Before I know it I go collect the money use chop I think I will choose one BBL or food."

Yhubbyz Delight wrote:

“Everything that use to be abnormal, as now been normalized…” Truly we are living in a crazy world- Lucky Dube said it in his song. said:

Prince Afam Ezeh commented:

"And they did name ceremony for these ones oh..?? May be even baptism too?? Chai."

Juria Mohammed said:

"So if everybody con get yansh now, how e go be? If a man want to cheat, all im girls go get yansh. Am just wondering."

Ucheoma Joy Ugonna-Ifeanyi

"We wey not get nyash sorry ooooo, we sha no fit relate with the pain."

Iwuagwụ Ifeọma said:

"Not for people like us that enters public transport from Lagos to Onitsha. Only the heat from the vehicle and sitting for hours will burst it join. Lord I thank you for the flat nyash you give me. I'm grateful."

Uche Ogbodo's husband defends BBL

Legit.ng also reported that Bobby Maris, husband to Uche Ogbodo voiced his support for women considering body enhancement surgery.

Maris encouraged women not to let fear stop them from undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying it can help boost confidence and beauty.

He said there’s nothing wrong with women who choose to enhance their bodies through surgical means.

