Afolayan shared the role of his wife in the family, which he is grateful for through her support in his life

He stated that he didn't attend school and doesn't consider himself a filmmaker but hinted at where his focus lies

Afolayan also shared the reason why making movies for platforms like Netflix is beyond his capabilities

Movie director Okiki Afolayan recently sat down for an interview on "Oyin Momo", a Yoruba show where he shared candid and humorous insights into his personal and professional life.

When asked about his marriage, Afolayan said his wife is the family's breadwinner, and he couldn't be more grateful.

Okiki Afolayan shares what he would tell mom if she distract her at movie location. Credit: @OkikiAfolayan

Source: Instagram

He said:

"People say something that his wife is the one feeding him. I tell them, my wife feeds me. Try and find someone who will feed you. Whoever sees who is feeding him should thank God. This life is not easy. My wife is doing great feeding me."

The director also spoke about the importance of his family, particularly his mother, who he described as his pillar.

However, he jokingly warned that when he's on set, even his mother can't distract him.

"If she comes when I am shooting a film, if she distracts me, I can curse off," he said with a laugh. "At that time, I have gathered wickedness together," he said.

Speaking on his career as a movie director and why his name hasn't been associated with many recent films in the country, he said he focuses more on Yoruba YouTube movies, including Africa Magic.

He added:

"I don't know. Where I know movies to is a niche called arena. I know their films as well as normal Yoruba YouTube movies, including Africa Magic. If it is getting to Netflix, Prime, Cinema movies, that level is above me."

When asked if there's a special training required to create films for platforms like Netflix, Afolayan responded:

"I didn't attend school, and I'm not a filmmaker, but a money maker," with a grin."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Afolayan's interview

@akanjimary_modupe

"Nevertheless, Okiki Afolayan is not a joke. Anytime I see he or his wife post. You can tell that they are wealthy. I love them. @bimboafolayan."

@segunogunsanya01_tgd

"@okikiafolayan u just dey stubborn everyday."

@jane_stitches1

"Sarcasm yii poor."

Afolayan, wife, show mansion

Legit.ng reported that the movie director and his wife unveiled their elegant mansion on social media platform in September 2024

. The duo shared this on their Instagram pages with videos of their new property

“This can only Be GOD. Hey fam this is another great Blessing GOD added for us. My dear husband @okikiafolayan GOD hand picked you for me and I will forever give GOD the glory,” the wife posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng