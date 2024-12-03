Actress Bimbo Ademoye was captured in tears at her friend's wedding recently and the video surfaced online

In the clip, her friend, Valerie Okeke was getting married and Ademoye was one of the maids of honour at the ceremony

The talented movie star was called upon to speak about her friend, but she couldn't hold back her emotions

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has shown that she was indeed an emotional lady in a viral video of her display at a friend's wedding.

The movie star, who got fuel as gift during petrol scarcity, attended the wedding ceremony of her friend, Valerie Okeke who is a stylist a few days ago.

Bimbo Ademoye reacts to friend's wedding. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she was at the stage with a microphone, but she couldn't hold herself as she struggled to prevent tears from flowing down her face.

A lady had to go and cheer her up so that she could gain her composure at the ceremony.

Bimbo Ademoye in maid of honour dress

The thespian who marked her birthday with lovey pictures and video, was one of the maids of honour at Okeke's wedding.

While speaking about the bride, she mentioned that they met in 2016 and have been great friends since them.

Bimbo Ademoye noted that the bride has been there for her in her times of need.

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's video

Reactions have trailed the clip of the movie star at the wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_saritarawe:

"The day aunty @iambisola will wed ha @bimboademoye will do Bebe. I jst can’t wait for that day to come so soon they both re a cry baby. I love me frds who re emotional attach like my wins re urs nd u take it so dearly to heart."

@iam_cuteslim2:

"Congratulations to those who found true love this year. Me and the person reading this will continue our search next year"

@bamikole_official:

"This is really so emotional."

@justcallme_kaffy:

"Valerie was my senior back then in secondary school, Kankon Congratulations queen."

@yusuf_adetunji_shakirat:

"Normal normal bimbo is like me, cry cry."

@ajoke_026:

"Gorgeous Bimbo."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about relationship with mother

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had granted an interview where she spoke about her mother and the relationship they both share.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng