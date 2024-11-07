A Nigerian youth has excitedly released a video of legendary Nollywood actors Aki and Pawpaw he had filmed

The man found the actors, whose real names are Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, on a road in Enugu

Internet users were thrilled by the clip of the acting duo who have entertained Nigerians for decades

A video of Nollywood legends, Aki and Pawpaw, real names Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, on a road has caused a commotion online.

A man who saw them was excited and filmed his encounter with the acting duo.

Aki and Pawpaw were spotted during a movie shoot. Photo Credit: @dece_01

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, @dece_01 shared the clip with the caption:

"Guess the living legends we saw today."

@dece_01 was in a car with someone when he spotted the actors. In the clip, Aki wore a black jubba and a pink-coloured rumal on his head while holding a black walking stick. He had dark shades on.

Pawpaw, on the other hand, wore a white senator outfit and a red cap on his head. He also held the same walking stick as Aki. The actors acknowledged the thrilled fan's greeting.

According to @dece_01, he saw them in Enugu. Aki and Pawpaw appeared to be shooting a movie at that location.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail video of Aki and Pawpaw

iykemoore said:

"Na only me never see all these celebrities oo."

king _splash said:

"Just finished watching this movie they're acting."

Osa_toh_amw_en❤️🤗💕 said:

"If na me, I go come down go meet dem oh."

Áñdø _rc20™ said:

"Pawpaw was about to initiate police checkpoint mode☠️you for just hear.... 🗣️esss holam dere."

Woo_Fades said:

"Movie Dey very interesting, watched last night."

God's time is the Best 📿❤️☠️ said:

"Jesus I just finished watching the film now now I swear."

Young kreed said:

"If dem want beat content creators make una leave Geh Geh for me."

the_funny boy said:

"See drip."

Both actors have been in the movie industry for years and have a close relationship. When Pawpaw celebrated his 42nd birthday, his friend Aki made sure to mark the occasion.

Aki and Pawpaw in Hollywood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aki and Pawpaw were spotted in Hollywood.

The veteran Nollywood stars took the trip abroad, and Chinedu Ikedieze posted photos on his official Instagram page. In the pictures, Aki and Pawpaw were seen in Hollywood with other celebrities, including Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson.

Taking to the caption of the photos, Aki explained that they were at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club in Hollywood.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng