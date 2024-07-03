Femi Ogedengbe has painted a picture of what he went through and how he was able to get over the experience

In an interview granted to Teju Babyface, the actor said he was almost recruited to be a drug mule

Ogedengbe noted that he had to cry to God for a change of his story, so he would not accept the juicy offer because of money

Nollywood actor Femi Ogedengbe has stirred emotions after recounting some negative ordeal he passed through a few years ago.

The movie act, who married his baby mama a few years ago, was a guest on Teju Baby face's podcast. He noted that he was almost recruited to become a drug mule.

According to him, he was invited by a rich man to shoprite where he was offered N3 million to take substance outside the country. The man told him that he knew that he has fallen on hard times, but he was willing to help him.

Ogedengbe shares more experience

Speaking further, the actor, who welcomed a set of twins years ago, stated that he met some ladies with the rich man. He was told that four ladies had just returned from a trip where they went to deliver substance.

Ogedengbe said he had to call his wife for a meeting to share his experience with her. They both prayed for a change of story so that he wouldn't be tempted to accept the offer.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video of Ogedengbe said on Teju Babyface's podcast

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video.

Femi Ogedengbe speaks about his friends

Legit.ng had reported that Ogedengbe, in a recent post, opened up on the challenges he faced before finding his path in Nollywood.

He also noted that over 35 of his friends were killed in the early 1990s for armed robbery.

Speaking further, he opened up about cultism in Nollywood, among others, spurring reactions from netizens.

