Actress Yetunde Bakare has sent a message to Nigerian politicians as she advised them to learn from Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde

According to the actress, the people of Oyo love Makinde and have been jubilating and chanting his name before INEC started collation

The actress urged politicians to do their jobs, and they would see how citizens would accept them without struggles

Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare has penned a lengthy open letter to Nigerian politicians as she rated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State highly.

Bakare described Makinde as a good leader who is loved by his people, which was evident in the way his supporters took to the streets of Oyo to celebrate him even before the official announcement of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yetunde Bakare says people love Seyi Makinde because he is a good man. Credit: @iamyetundebakare

The actress further appealed to politicians not to wait till the end of their tenure before doing what they promised the people.

An extract from her statement read:

“Dear Politicians y’all needs to learn from GOV SEYI MAKINDE of OYO STATE, his people love him because he’s a good man and they started jubilating, chanting his name even before INEC starts counting all the results ✅

Now that you know the citizens know better and they deserve the very best y’all need to sit tight and do better .”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Yetunde Bakare's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jokotoyebigvai:

"Oyo state to the world."

bisola_omo_ibadan:

"Whalahi you will not lack ooo, if they can do this Inu wa maaa dun ooo, seyi is doing good for us in Oyo state ooo if seyi want to go for another term will support."

cutie_dmycollection3:

"So trueooo ….he was indeed a good leader he did more than enough for Oyo state."

folly.blessing:

"Thank you for jubilating with the pple of Oyo state."

symply_motun01:

"Someone that don’t even stress to campaign."

iyiolakayode_fmjnr:

"Thank you ma'am for this. Being the best candidate doesn't mean you/people must help you emerge by applying force."

INEC declares Seyi Makinde winner of Oyo state governorship election

Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Oyo state.

Adebayo Bamire, the returning officer, declared Governor Makinde the winner after the official collation of results in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Sunday, March 19.

Makinde polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 256,685 votes.

