Popular actress Judy Austin took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her looking all fly on Sunday, February 12

The actress, who is the second wife to actor Yul Edochie also included a new week message to her fans and followers

However, netizens have pointed out the excessive editing in the picture she shared, as her kneecap was nowhere to be seen

Nigerian actress and 2nd wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin, on Sunday, February 12, shared a new picture with a new week message to her fans and followers.

Judy Austin sends new week message to fans. Credit: @judyaustin1

Judy Austin, who seems to have been enjoying her weekend, in a post on her Instagram page wrote:

““Happy Sunday my darlings… Wishing us nothing but wonderful new week.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin’s pics

Judy Austin’s picture was scrutinized by some eagle eyes followers, who slammed her for excessively editing her picture, so much so that her knee disappeared.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pamela_fertility_limited:

"Where's your knee caps. Edit no too much?"

chiexotic225:

"Editing don comot ur kneels o."

3456.lorraine:

"Too much photshop, we all know you have cellulite, not small one ooo, major cellulite nko ."

ekeh_omalicha:

"Na fraustration dey worry this one, u wan compete even wit ur make up and olosho gown, E no reach See that pained look on ur face, stay away from 5k studios and upgrade if u want to compete ."

tttbabyyym:

"Ms Judy with da new gown. This photographer edits ur pics too much tho...he lost your knees in the process."

prettyvee2023:

"Remain small you for no get knee again o madam.. the editing is too much! ."

lindifacebeat:

"The level of editing on your pics though ‍♀️‍♀️."

diapacific:

"Una go snap pic, wan use filter commot una life frm the pic ...this camera man edit pic sotey u no get kneel cap again. Ur fine like that."

