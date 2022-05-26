Ace Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel , has condemned infidelity in marriages and the acquiring of side chicks

, In an interview sighted by Legit.ng, he disclosed that regardless of the roles he plays in movies, he has never cheated on his wife

He emphasised that he would not follow in the footsteps of some of his colleagues in the industry, citing Yul Edochie as an example

Cheating in marriage and relationships, in general, has become common in recent times with social media and smartphones exposing culprits.

In the past, women who got involved in intimate relationships with married men were seen as homewreckers or husband snatchers. In this era, they are called side chicks.

Majid Michel. Photo Source: @majidmichelmm

Source: Instagram

These practices have become common with people of celebrity status, as well as those in power.

However, Ghanaian Actor, Majid Michel condemned the act and claimed that he will never commit adultery nor have a side chick.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with Kantanka TV, he noted that even though he is known for playing 'bad boy' roles in movies, he has never cheated on his wife before.

He shared that he has no intention of having more than one wife. He jokingly cited Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie who was in the news recently for having another child with another woman outside his marriage and then taking the lady as his second wife.

"Though we were 10 in the family, i don't want different mothers. I love only one."

Yul Edochie praises 1st wife shortly after unveiling his 2nd wife on social media

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie caused Nigerians to talk for the umpteenth time after he celebrated his first wife, May, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted beautiful photos of his first wife and showered her with praises.

After posting the photos, the actor accompanied them with a caption where he called May his undisputed number one and accompanied it with a series of love emojis.

Yul praising his first wife online raised a lot of interesting reactions from Nigerians. While some people were amused by the development, others either praised or bashed the actor.

Source: Legit.ng