Nigerian actress Lota Chukwu was unable to hold back following incessant age shaming from some trolls on Twitter

Lota, in her outburst, said many people were so used to filters which is why they would say she is getting old because of wrinkles

The actress, who is in her 30s, added that no one can make her feel bad, even on her worst days

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu has addressed a troll who tried to age-shame her on Twitter.

Lota, who was not ready to let it slide, took to her verified Twitter handle to speak about how many people were so used to filters and find it hard to believe someone who is old has wrinkles.

Lota Chukwu says her face card has not declined since she was 5. Credit: @thelotachukwu

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“You people are so used to filters…that’s the only explanation why someone would repeatedly camp under my tweet to try to clown me by saying I’m getting old because I have “wrinkles”. I’m 30+, I have laugh lines, I don’t see the problem. Next….”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the tweet below:

Lota Chukwu says no one can make her feel bad about her looks

The actress would later declare that nobody can make her feel bad about her looks as her face card has never declined since she was 5 years old.

“I look like that after getting barely 15hrs sleep in 192hrs and being on my feet with zero hours of sleep for 26hrs… and still look that fine. Nobody in the world can make me feel bad about my looks, even on my worst day. Bruhhhh face card hasn’t declined since I was 5,” she added.

See her tweet below:

Internet users react to Lota's tweet

See the reactions below:

thekanyinsola:

"That’s a natural face… filters has ruined people’s lenses.."

diva__ella:

"People are so d@ft to not realise that aging comes with different changes in the body. Stop the b0dyshaming!!!"

iamkingdinero2:

"If no be krase Dey worry some people , is someone not suppose to get older? if she dr@g their papa and mama now they will say she over reacted."

Lota Chukwu shares old picture to celebrate her growth

Lota Chukwu shared details of her journey to fame and the actualisation of her dreams with a lovely throwback photo.

In a post via Instagram, Lota revealed that she had to turn her back on everything she knew to start from the very beginning, even as she was unsure where exactly she was headed.

However, the then-budding actress had her big break when she was featured in the famous Jenifa's Diary series as Kiki.

Source: Legit.ng