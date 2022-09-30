Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, recently had fans thanking God for his life over his throwback photos

The movie star shared a video compilation of what he used to look like in the past and how he looks now

A number of social media users were in awe of his change and they shared their reactions online

Popular Nigerian actor, Femi Adebayo, caused a buzz on social media with his throwback photos.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of some of his old photos.

The clip showed fans both sides of the coin as they saw what he used to look like in the past and what he looks like now.

Actor Femi Adebayo's transformation in old and new photos wows many. Photos: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Adebayo accompanied the transformation video with a soundtrack of Fuji star, Malaika, singing words of shame to people who thought he would amount to nothing.

The Nollywood actor also shared more in his caption where he advised fans to look down on no one.

He wrote:

“Pull down none cos none knows tomorrow!

We don’t look like what we’ve been through cos na God dey run the package #oseolorun #tbt”

See the video below:

Fans wowed at Femi Adebayo’s transformation in old and new snaps

A number of the actor’s fans were surprised over how much his looks changed and they shared their thoughts online. Read some of their comments below:

ayabaoduoye:

"U no fine at all at all before,u no just try at all.... But we thank God now."

phillipsuccess:

"This is a big encouragement for many. Thanks so much for sharing this Sir ❤️"

therealjisola:

"Thank God for life and growth my daddy ❤️."

facighar:

"Lol , thank God for money o Femi."

tetallium1994:

"Akoi grace forever ❤️❤️"

finelinecontemporarydecors:

"Lord has been so good to you boss man."

ag_exquisite:

"I was shocked at first, I thought my phone screen is messing up."

solasobowale:

"Fact. To God be the glory❤️❤️❤️"

Femi Adebayo spoils wife with gifts as she turns 40

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo is in love with his wife, and on her 40th birthday, he went the extra length to show it.

First the Ageshinkole producer shared photos of his wife and eulogized her for being an amazing wife and woman to him.

Then, to the shock of many, Adebayo entered the studio and produced a special song for his woman where he poured his heart out for her.

The father of four the shared a video of how he managed to pull several surprises on his wife at the same time in their home.

