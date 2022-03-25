Popular Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu has appealed to Nigerians not to fall for scammers who have taken over his social media page to solicit help

The veteran actor in a video said he was feeling fine as his sickness was not critical as it was being made to appear in the media

Mr Ibu added that he would welcome financial assistance from any well-meaning Nigerians if they wanted to help him

Nollywood actor and comedian John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu has called on his fans and followers within and outside Nigeria to be wary of scammers who may want to cash in on his sickness.

The actor in a video that has gone viral was seen with his wife by his bedside as he said he was feeling fine, and his sickness was not as critical as it was reported in the media.

Mr Ibu says he is fine. Credit: @realiburess

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu said he could talk and walk, and he was regaining back his strength.

He added that he would accept assistance from his fans who wanted to help him as he urged them to reach him directly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Even on his sickbed, Mr Ibu still passed a funny message to scammers who wanted to take advantage of his sick as he said he would let them know when he wants to die.

See the videos below:

Nigerians send get-well messages to Mr Ibu

Nigerians have since taken to social media to send goodwill messages to the veteran actor.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

stella_omoregie:

"You are heal in jesus name Amen ."

ucheelendu:

"Speedy recovery sir.. God bless you my sis❤️❤️."

excellenttony:

"God will heal him for us. He has been making us happy with his talent. I pray for his speedy recovery ."

ifygodventures:

"May God heal you Sir, you make my childhood very sweet."

Mr Ibu begs daughter to help him take his drug

A video of a sick John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, who is one of Nigeria's veteran actors and comedians, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, some people were heard pleading with Mr Ibu to take his drugs, but the veteran actor refused as he said he was not a drug person.

Till the end of the video, the actor refused to accept the drug.

Source: Legit.ng