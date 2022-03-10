Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared a throwback photo of herself as a first-year student in the tertiary institution

Destiny in the photo rocked a pair of jean trousers and a top and still looked beautiful at a time when she was not a celebrity

Her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to react, with many pointing out how fast she has changed

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has gotten her colleagues in the movie industry, her fans and followers talking after she shared a throwback photo of herself.

Destiny, who rocked a pair of jean trousers and a top in the photo, revealed it was taken when she was a first-year student in the tertiary institution.

Destiny Etiko gets fans talking over her throwback photo. Credit: @Destinyetikooficial

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"My first photo shoot as a first year student that year If I hear pim eeeeh ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️." TBT

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Nollywood stars fans flood Destiny Etiko's page

After the actress shared the throwback photo, many of her colleagues, including her fans and followers, reacted to it in the comment section.

Legit.ng captured sine reactions, see them below:

queenwokoma:

"The young has grown."

etinosaofficial:

"Med ooo❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ucheelendu:

"See body naa.. follow come."

ireneapollos:

"Ara gbagbuo that person that says she did BBL ! Looking cute tho❤️ ."

chisangamulenga._:

". Destiny you've grown . Still a fine girl❤️."

lopezyhaa:

"Wow u still look beautiful even in de past ❤️ But your trouser is just too much ❤️."

iam_stevedgreat:

"D back don tey! Hair by? Shoe by? ."

bold_shanel:

"U still Dey enter eye ."

walteranga:

"@destinyetikoofficial wait let me send you ur major throwback in your village when you where coming back from stream ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

anisleekbeddings:

"Destiny nwam ooo. Na you be this??. The young shall grow."

anyalewachiprincess:

"The young shall grow.. this is really transformation indeed."

Destiny Etiko celebrates adopted daughter on her birthday

Legit.ng in a recent report revealed how popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been doing wonders in the life of her adopted daughter Chinenye since she took her under her care.

The young girl celebrated her birthday recently and the actress made it a memorable one for her.

In a video shared by Chinenye, the moment Destiny showed up with a cake and a trumpet man to surprise her was captured.

Source: Legit.ng