Wanja Mwaura's house managers son Glenn was turning four years

The mom said she decided to treat him the same way she treats her kids

Mwaura noted that this was to show her appreciation for her excellent job

Philanthropic Nurse Wanja Mwaura has gained popularity through her selfless ways of helping the less fortunate.

Wanja Mwaura surprises househelp's son with a birthday party. Photo: Wanja Mwaura.

She showed love

The woman recently shared how she surprised her househelp's son with a birthday party as he turned four years.

On her Facebook page, Mwaura said she had made her act of kindness public to encourage others to do the same.

"Today my house managers son Glenn was turning 4yrs. The same way I treat my children for a birthday, I had to treat him too. He's not an exception before my eyes, he's not a son of a maid, but a son of a woman like me," she penned adding that:

"One day, she will rise and have her own home, become an employer. I pray I have set a good example to her that we are all equal, n when she gets her own home, she will treat her house girl in a respectful manner like a do with her."

Little Glen celebrates with friends

Mwaura encouraged women to be faithful with the little that God has blessed them with.

The little boy named Glenn celebrated with his friends and mom as they shared the cake and goodies with the family.

Another kind woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Katlego Ntloedibe filled the hearts of social media users with pure joy when she shared a post revealing the true love and respect she has for her “house manager”.

Taking to social media on her domestic worker’s birthday, Katlego thanked her for everything she does for her and her family.

Katlego spoiled her on her special day. Knowing that there is no way she could have achieved her dreams without the help of her “house manager,” Katlego felt the least she could do was make her birthday special.

Seeing Katlego’s post, peeps flocked to the comment section to commend her on her kindness. This is the type of content we need to see more of.

