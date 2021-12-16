Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has dished out a piece of advice for his fans on the choice of their underwears

The actor warned his fans to be mindful whenever they choose to wear torn underwear because they might faint during the day

Alexx gave a special shout out to females who wear skirts while leaving their homes and Nigerians have reacted to his post

Popular Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo stirred massive reactions on social media after advising his fans about wearing torn underwear.

Alexx in a post on his verified Instagram post sent a stern warning to people who are fond of wearing torn underwear.

Alexx Ekubo advises fans on underwear. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

He shared a photo of himself holding his ear to signify warning with an inscription that reads:

"Before you wear torn underwear, ask yourself what if I faint."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the light of wearing torn underwear and fainting, Alex gave shoutouts to ladies who wear skirts as they go about their daily routines.

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians received Alexx's advice with mixed reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Irenejob:

"What about those who don’t wear at all?"

Ifeoma.emmanuella.9889:

"Who else have never fainted since they born am I de wonder how that thing de feel."

Meetmaumau:

"I don't wear at all and I won't faint."

Maryannbella2:

"Lol this is so funny but how do you thought about this Alex because I know some girls are guilty of this especially those that are not pant freak not someone like me that has 3 dozens of pants."

J.a.n.e.f.r.a.n.c.e.s:

"How u go faint shebi u be politician wer dey faint."

Kvng_wa_lexxy:

"Ahhh,public embarrassment."

Alexx Ekubo thankful as female colleague rescues him from brokeness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo took to social media with a narration of his experience with a female colleague, Linda Osifo.

Ekubo said he ran into the actress at an event and jokingly told her about being broke when she asked after his welfare.

The actor said he was surprised when he received an alert of N100k from his female colleague, he thanked her for the kind gesture and said he would give the money to someone who needs it more than he does.

Source: Legit Nigeria