An old video of Burna Boy hailing Egungun amid his controversy has been sighted online

While on an Instagram live session, the singer, and his fans engaged in a discussion about Egungun

Fans couldn't hold from laughing after seeing how the music star behaved and reacted to the video

An old video of self acclaimed giant of Africa, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, praising skit maker Egungun has been sighted online amid his controversy

Legit.ng had reported that a personal video of Egungun surfaced online and celebrities had been sharing their take about the controversy.

Burna Boy trends amid Egungun's saga. Photo credit@burnaboy/@_egungun

Source: Instagram

The music star, who is greatly loved by Beyoncé's daughter, had an Instagram live session with his fans and started hailing the skit maker.

In the recording making the rounds, he was stirring at the screen as he laughed hard at what he had seen.

Burns Boy calls Egungun's video massive

The singer said that he had seen Egungun. He laughed in a funny way and said that it was massive.

Fans were quick to link the old video to Egungun's viral tape, where many claimed what they saw was massive.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Netizens reacted to what Burna Boy aid about Egungun's viral video. Here are some of the comments below:

@ewadunnii:

"Agbaya ni burna."

@official_precious31:

"Him laugh de make me laugh."

@angel_palmeer:

"So the egugub be careful na express you Dey go song no even fear am?"

@nwamaka.ndego:

"Egungun definitely wasn't careful and now he don enter express so."

@bebesheila2024:

"Burna always happy."

@mhiz____nancy:

"Even if The thing Non Straight at least, the money Straight."

@lashaffairby_lush:

"Na who them catch be thief."

@zikky_blessing:

"Honestly, the thing come look like one small hook."

trap9422:

"This Burna no vex girls oh ,make your own bend him own commot."

Burna Boy's N400m tooth stirs debate

Legit.ng had previously reported that the price of a new diamond gem which Burna Boy used in one of his teeth had surfaced online.

In the post, it was stated that the singer used over N400 million in buying the diamond gem which is at a corner of his mouth.

The amount sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who debated how true such an amount can be.

Source: Legit.ng