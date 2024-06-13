Nigerian music producer, Samklef, has reacted to the success of Wizkid’s debut album, Superstar, on social media

On his Twitter page, the producer shared his thoughts after Wiz’s first body of work entered Apple Nigeria’s Top 10 chart

Samklef’s reaction to the success of the album, which he helped produce, drew a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s debut album, Superstar, started gaining more momentum hours after the music star announced its 13th anniversary on social media.

Shortly after the announcement, the Superstar album started to do numbers on Apple Music Nigeria and bagged a top 10 spot on the music chart.

This led to music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, taking to social media to share his thoughts. It is no news that he produced the majority of the tracks on the album.

On his official X page, the producer talked about how he would continue to get royalties from Wizkid’s Superstar album owing to its success even 13 years later. He wrote:

“Wizkidayo Superstar album don enter number 12 today. everlasting royalty. Samklef wizkid person noni!”

Netizens react as Samklef speaks on Superstar album

Samklef’s reaction to Wizkid’s Superstar’s album bagging a spot on the Apple Music chart drew some comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

This tweep called it Wizkid’s best album:

Gizzy Boy called Samklef a legend who needs to respect himself:

Omotara called it the album that changed everything:

