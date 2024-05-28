YG Marley, Reggae pioneer Bob Marley's grandson, has shared an exciting remix to his global anthem, Praise Jah In the Moonlight

A video of YG playing the song for his friends surfaced on Twitter, and fans have not kept calm since then

His friends expressed utmost excitement for having the self-acclaimed African Giant on the song

Afrobeat continues to spread its tentacles as Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, bags a feature with a remarkable artist.

Elon Musk's X has been thrown into a frenzy after Bob Marly's grandson, YG Marley, teased his fans with Burna Boy's verse on his international track, 'Praise Jah in the Moonlight.'

Burna Boy's fans are excited as he features on YG Marley's song remix. Credit: @burnaboygram, @ygmarley

The reggae song Crisis, in which YG sampled his grandfather's music, was released on December 27, 2023.

YG's friends excited to hear Burna's verse

In a viral video on Twitter, YG Marley was spotted in a room with his friends as his song Praise Jah in the Moonlight slowly played in the background.

Suddenly, Burna Boy's verse came up, and his friends could not hide their excitement as their faces lit up.

Watch YG's video below:

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy had just been featured in a Viral song, "Tshwala Bam," by South African music stars TitoM and Yuppe after they allegedly ditched Davido's verse.

Reactions trail YG Marley's post

Legit.ng put together some reactions by tweeps below:

@idris181187:

"He thrive on remixes now. Thanks to him TSHALA BAM is fading real quick."

@benny7gg:

"You no go cry ke."

@KinqKudos:

"He don go hustle for remix again?"

@_Mygodfather:

"Them go soon wake up Dey cry for here."

@NicholsonNCS:

"Odogwu about to enter the billboard again."

@bankychummz:

"See how em faces lit up."

@Smurkiowiz:

"I think I like burna boy more on remixes."

