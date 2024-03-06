Music producer Olatunbosun Akande, with the stage name Teeboz, spoke about his efforts in the Nigerian music industry since 2007.

He spoke of his work with veteran dancehall singers Marvellous Benji, Daddy Fresh, Oritsefemi and many more. He shares more in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Teeboz, the creative force behind S&D Records, has collaborated with some of the Nigerian music industry's finest talents.

With the real name Olatunbosun Akande, Teeboz continued to leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene.

From iconic figures like Ruggedman and Oritse Femi to rising stars like Mr Real and Lord of Ajasa, S&D Records has served as a launchpad for musical excellence.

Teeboz highlights the production of Daddy Fresh's "Eleru" remix featuring Jblack as a standout moment in his journey.

Teeboz shared how the journey into the music business started:

"Social & Domestic Records ( S&D Records) started in 2006 in Sydenham, South London, United Kingdom. The inspiration came from listening to Nigerian musicians of that time, like Baba Fryo, Daddy Showkey, Marvellous Benji, Daddy Fresh, Alariwo, etc. We realized that we have many special music talents in Nigeria who are at the grassroots trying to make it to the mainstream. We decided to invest in them because we believe in them. We have been doing music business in Nigeria since 2007 started with a group of two artists called Jblack (Ayobami Akande, aka AYOBAMII and Jibola Laoke, aka Skippur) we released their first album titled “Small Beginning” in 2008. Since 2007, we have done lots of events in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana and (Dubai) United Arab Emirates."

He also reflected on the label's commitment to innovation and creativity.

Teeboz said:

"Music is deeper than what people think of it. We have been involved in music production and promotion, artists management, entertainment (events), etc., since 2007.

The visionary behind Social & Domestic Records (S&D Records) teases fans with exciting news of upcoming releases from Ayobami and Junzy.

"We have worked with artists like Ruggedman, Mr Real, Oritse Femi, Lord of Ajasa, Daddy Fresh, Marvelous Benji, Intruda, etc we produced Daddy Fresh’s Eleru remix featuring Jblack.

Drawing inspiration from top Nigerian music producers like Indomix and OgaJojo and international luminaries like P2J and Richard Isong, Teeboz has pushed the boundaries of music production and promotion.

Under Teeboz's visionary leadership, S&D Records has become synonymous with quality, authenticity, and collaboration.

With artistes like Ayobami, Junzy, and Dabuilda under their banner, S&D Records continues to set the standard for excellence in the Nigerian music industry.

As S&D Records looks toward the future, Teeboz remains steadfast in his commitment to nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries of musical innovation.

With a legacy built on collaboration and creativity, S&D Records is poised to shape the future of Nigerian music for generations to come.

