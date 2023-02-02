A video clip of internationally renowned Afrobeat artist, Wizkid has been trending online as he was seen spending the night out at a popular club in Lagos

The clip of Wizzy out clubbing is coming just a day after the singer returned to Nigeria after being seen getting on a private jet

Nigerians have reacted to the viral clip of Big Wiz out clubbing at the famous Lagos chill spot, Club Cubana

A video clip of famous Nigerian Afrobeat artist Wizkid out clubbing with a young lady at one of the most popular nightclubs in Lagos has gone viral.

Wizzy who recently just returned to the country after a brief vacation in Ghana was sighted at Obi Cubana's lounge out to have a good time with his crew.

A viral clip of Nigerian singer Wizkid hanging out with a Lady at Club Cubana has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @tooxclusive_com

In the viral clip, Nigerians also noticed that Wizkid was with a young lady who wasn't his third baby mama, Jada Pollock.

See the viral video of Wizkid hanging out at Club Cubana with his crew below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Wizkid hanging out with Jada at Obi Cubana' club in Lagos

Wizkid unfollows everybody on Instagram, Davido’s manager Isreal DMW reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently sparked emotions online after he unfollowed all his colleagues and other celebrity mates on Instagram.

Wizkid's recent cleansing of his social media page is coming just a day after it was reported that the singer had unfollowed Adekunle Gold and his female protégé Tems.

However, with the latest development, fans have taken to the singer's page to react as they query him on the clear-out.

