Fuji Vibration: Gen Z 10-year-old Singer Agba Awo Serenades Audience Alongside KWAM, Malaika, Osupa, Others
- Fuji music maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) was celebrated during the recently held Fuji Vibration and presented with n ICON award by The Fuji: A Opera team
- He received the award for his incredible contributions to the genre of the Nigerian music
- Fuji Vibration was put together to celebrate fuji music and musicians and turn the spotlight on upcoming ones
The much anticipated third edition of Fuji Vibration was held in Lagos on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
The event had an array of top fuji music stars like Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, KWAM 1 and Sefiu Alao also known as Baba Oko, and KS1 Malaika, SK Sensation, president of Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) led other fuji acts to recite the association's anthem.
Next Gen fuji singer 10-year-old Agba Awo
Sikiru Adepoju: Talented Oyo talking drum player who featured on Tupac's album and bagged Grammy Award
The star of the night was a young boy of 10 years popularly known as Agba Awo and his friends as they took everyone present by surprise with their sensational mastery and performance of fuji music.
His friends also of his age were his backup singers.
KS1 Malaika
The teeming fans of KS1 Malaika whose song Igba Kan has gone viral, know that there is never a dull moment with the singer as he serenaded them with his electrifying songs and dance steps which have adhered them to him. The vibe was right and Fuji fans connected immediately Madiba came on stage. The crowd sang his evergreen classics word for word.
Osupa Saheed
Osupa as he is fondly called did not disappoint its fans as he rendered many of his popular songs to their admiration.
The highlight of his performance was his acapella renditions of some of his songs.
Wizkid's mum blushes in sweet video as fuji maestro KWAM1 rains money on her while she takes to dance floor
Some of his fans said:
ambassador_ire
"Osupa on Acapella..... My favorite moment that night."
i_am_adigunla
"Matagbamole is undisputed Fuji musician...u can never pull him down"
KWAM1's performance and award presentation
The highlight of the night was when King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) mounted the stage and performed to the admiration of over 3,000 audiences.
He gave a command performance only a veteran can. He took the packed crowd through a performance that showcased his 50 years on stage.
Wizkid’s mum blushes as Fuji maestro KWAM1 rains money on her
Legit.ng had previously reported that Wizkid’s mum was given special recognition at a recent event she attended and a video showing the moment made it to social media.
Wizkid's parents had attended an event where veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1), performed.
The video captured the moment KWAM1 spotted her presence as she joined him on stage and rained mint N1000 notes on her.
Source: Legit.ng