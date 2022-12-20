Fuji music maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) was celebrated during the recently held Fuji Vibration and presented with n ICON award by The Fuji: A Opera team

He received the award for his incredible contributions to the genre of the Nigerian music

Fuji Vibration was put together to celebrate fuji music and musicians and turn the spotlight on upcoming ones

The much anticipated third edition of Fuji Vibration was held in Lagos on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The event had an array of top fuji music stars like Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, KWAM 1 and Sefiu Alao also known as Baba Oko, and KS1 Malaika, SK Sensation, president of Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) led other fuji acts to recite the association's anthem.

Fuji Vibration: 10-year-old Agba Awo serenades audience with a scintillating performance with his friends. Photos: Fuji: A Opera

Next Gen fuji singer 10-year-old Agba Awo

The star of the night was a young boy of 10 years popularly known as Agba Awo and his friends as they took everyone present by surprise with their sensational mastery and performance of fuji music.

His friends also of his age were his backup singers.

KS1 Malaika

The teeming fans of KS1 Malaika whose song Igba Kan has gone viral, know that there is never a dull moment with the singer as he serenaded them with his electrifying songs and dance steps which have adhered them to him. The vibe was right and Fuji fans connected immediately Madiba came on stage. The crowd sang his evergreen classics word for word.

Osupa Saheed

Osupa as he is fondly called did not disappoint its fans as he rendered many of his popular songs to their admiration.

The highlight of his performance was his acapella renditions of some of his songs.

Some of his fans said:

ambassador_ire

"Osupa on Acapella..... My favorite moment that night."

i_am_adigunla

"Matagbamole is undisputed Fuji musician...u can never pull him down"

KWAM1's performance and award presentation

The highlight of the night was when King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) mounted the stage and performed to the admiration of over 3,000 audiences.

He gave a command performance only a veteran can. He took the packed crowd through a performance that showcased his 50 years on stage.

