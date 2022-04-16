Reigning banger, Kwaku The Traveller, has taken over Nigeria's airwaves, according to a new video

The video captured people in Benin City of Nigeria jamming to the song right from the streets to the bedroom

The situation in Benin City was compiled by a young man who shared the video that has got many reactions

Ghana’s reigning musician, Black Sherif, has dominated Nigeria with his new banger, Kwaku The Traveller.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the song is being played in every corner of Benin City, from the streets to the bedroom.

A young man made a skit of the situation to show how Kwaku The Traveller has taken over the music waves in Nigeria.

A collage of Black Sherif. Photo credit: @blacksherif_/Instagram

Source: UGC

In the video, some young boys who were running errands were spotted singing. There were also some labourers who were doing hardwork but managed to stop to put their “hands in the air”.

Even a market woman who would not be thought of as someone who has the time to listen to the song was also enjoying and singing the song.

When the young man thought he has had enough, he rushed home only to go find his song also enjoying the song.

Video gets reaction

The video has got many people reacting to it. Some people said they could relate to the various situations in the video.

See some of the comments sampled by Legit.ng:

fyne.country:

“Lowkey this song don taya me.”

ladie_mira:

“From frying pan to fire who never fvcked up hands in the air.”

manuelsaxkeyz:

“This skit is so funny.”

iamchrislarry:

“This is 9ja, the blako fever.”

ahgideby:

“de song de3 it speaks to u in every aspect oo”

marckarency:

“No doubt.”

ironcollins:

“Aswear he spoil everywhere !!!!!!!!!!!”

ms___rossy:

“this’s everywhere right now.”

officialnaomi.n:

“Aswear, even my grandma too dey hands up, that song is MTN everywhere you go!”

body_solutions_by_abhena:

“This is accurate.”

Black Sherif dragged to court by manager

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Black Sherif is in trouble following being dragged to court by his manager.

Known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the musician has been served a writ signed on April 11, 2022, to appear in court within 8 years, otherwise, the court would take action without any further notice to him.

Black Sherif might lose everything he has worked for, including the funds from his online streams should he lose the court case.

Source: Legit.ng