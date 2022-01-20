Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has extended his philanthropic hands to a taxi driver who got into trouble in Benin

The taxi driver had his car burnt while working but the owner got him arrested and demanded his N570k worth of the vehicle

Don Jazzy saw the disturbing post and decided to pay the entire money for the car setting the driver free, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy helped an unknown man out of trouble and the social media community has commended his benevolent act.

A social media user shared a story about how a taxi driver got his car burnt in Benin but the owner arrested him for damaging the car and demanded he pays back the worth of the car.

Don Jazzy rescues a troubled taxi driver. Credit: @donjazzy @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy stumbled on the post and decided to pay the full 570 thousand naira the car owner demanded and set the taxi driver free.

The emotional video of the man thanking Don Jazzy for the kind gesture has hit the internet with a chat exchange with the music mogul.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commended Don Jazzy for the giving act.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Meet_pepenor:

"Na just God and few good people de help person for this life."

_Iam.fhatieee:

"God will definitely bless Don jazzy in multiple folds."

Yo.landa.xx:

"Don jazzy b doin to much ❤️❤️❤️e b like say I go do love charm for don jazzy make he love me endlessly."

Therealkokogram:

"This guy is too good. I hope we don’t take advantage of him."

Oriakueternal:

"Don jazzy for president Biko."

_Iam.fhatieee:

"You see it’s good to always help out. All his blessings awaits him in heaven."

Don Jazzy sets up platform to help people

Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy took helping people financially on social media to another level.

The Mavin boss revealed that he and a friend have set up a platform where people can register a project they need funding for.

According to Don Jazzy, he and other people can go on the platform and come through for them by donating money till they reach their target.

