Popular dance performer Kamil Szpejenkowski went viral on social media after uploading a video of him dancing

A sleek moonwalk to none other than Smooth Criminal by the late Michael Jackson had online users in awe

The performer is more commonly known as Sfinks and is the current titleholder of the Polish Champion IDO Electric Boogie

Dance sensation Kamil Szpejenkowski commonly known as Sfinks had social media users in shock when he uploaded a short clip of himself dancing to Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson.

The video, which has attracted the interest of over 300,000 people, showed the Poland performer stepping out of his car while parked at a red light.

This Polish dancer left netizens in shock when he got out of his car to dance to 'Smooth Criminal' at a red robot. Image: @dancingsfinks / TikTok

The video quickly became viral on social media after the current titleholder of Polish Champion IDO Electric Boogie mesmerized online users with MJ's famous Moonwalk.

Sfinks quickly became the one to watch with the viral clip gaining over 5 million views on TikTok.

Social media users commend the Polish dancer for his smooth moves

@sunstarwave said:

"You get better and better, literally the best I've seen... And I've seen 100s!"

@Lucian Enache commented:

"This is epic! You got the moves."

@JayChato shared:

"Bro did the Squidward tentacle wave. This is awesome!"

@Rashid Nejad wrote:

"MJ is surely proud of you."

@Hammykankan responded with:

"Definitely getting better and better. Made me smile."

@user591196140922 added:

"Woah the best and smoothest dance moves I've ever seen."

Yul Edochie says Michael Jackson handed over baton to him

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie got his fans hailing him after a post he made on social media.

The presidential aspirant said that the late American singer Michael Jackson handed over the baton to him.

Yul shared a photo of the late Jackson with a straight face and holding the mic in one of his hands during one of his epic performances.

The Nigerian actor also placed a photo of himself just like the late king of pop's pose by the side. In the photo, Yul was also holding a mic and stared ahead with a straight face.

