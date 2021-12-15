Nigerian music superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid are getting their fans excited with the release of a new music project

The singers held the prestigious football trophy Ballon d'Or to brag about their status as the biggest music stars in the game

Nigerians have reacted to Wizkid and Burna Boy's photo holding the trophy as they look forward to the new music becoming another hit

Popular Nigerian music superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid have released yet another music single titled Ballon d'Or.

Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious award in football for the most outstanding player and they seemed to be sending a message to their fans that they are the most outstanding musicians.

Burna Boy and Wizkid pose with Ballon d'Or.

Source: Instagram

The new music that is expected to be another big hit from the duo is a Burna Boy's song and they did justice to the track.

In one of the photos that emerged online, Wizkid and Burna Boy were holding the Ballon d'Or trophies.

Check it out below:

The singers also shared a snippet of the song on Instagram using a short video:

Reactions from fans of the singers

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Burna Boy and Wizkid, some of them complained about Wizzy's stature and Burna's trousers.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Abidoyeawosunle:

"Afrobeat to the world."

4lang_starrgirl:

"But this Odogwu trouser de enter my eyes o."

Savagexyz:

"Wizkid = Messi Davido = Ronaldo Burna boy = Lewandoski."

Temms.esho:

"Grammy boys."

Jamiehott_:

"This wizkid small sha but e money long so that one don blend everything."

_Zeezah1_:

"This burnaboy's trouser get as e be ooo.. e be like money dey turn head o."

