Popular music star, BRed, is flaunting his wealth on social media and his fans are feeling the public show off

The singer showered one of his fans who joined him on stage during a performance with cash and he later shared a post about the value of cash

BRed declared money is just paper and Nigerians have received his statement with mixed reactions

Music star, Adebayo Adeleke better known as BRed, got his fans talking on social media when he shared a post about the value of money.

The singer from a rich family shared a short video of himself spraying money on one of his fans during a performance on stage.

BRed said money is just paper, sparking reactions. Credit: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

The cousin of music superstar, Davido, appreciated the fan that joined him on stage during the performance as they both vibed to his song to the excitement of onlookers.

To further brag about the money spraying incident with the fan, BRed shared a post on his Instagram story channel about money:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Money is paper don't forget."

Watch the video of BRed spraying fan money below:

Reactions trail BRed's post

Nigerians have reacted to BRed's comment about money being paper, and most of them prefer to have paper as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oneloveforsure456:

"And how much did he spend lol."

_Anonlake:

"It don’t mean everyone will get the paper."

Callmedamy:

"Money is just paper to you because you get am."

Jerr_malik:

"Paper that can change your life for good. Paper wey pass paper."

Official_yuwa:

"And that paper plays a major role in determining the kind of life you live."

Official_bobby_fredrick:

"Rich people always giving us motivational speech, so u know it's paper yet u struggle to get it ..please my body is not allergic to paper sir."

BRed flaunts huge cash sprayed at his son's birthday party

Legit.ng earlier reported that BRed threw a star-studded birthday party for his son Jordan as he clocked two.

Guests at the event sprayed naira notes and bundles of cash on the celebrant as they partied with him.

BRed later showed off the huge amount that his son made from the party and noted that it would be about N7 million.

Source: Legit