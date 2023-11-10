It was quite a massive turnout for Zubby Micheal and Uche Jombo as several industry stars stepped out for their new movie

Clips making the rounds online have shown movie stars like Ini Edo, Chioma Chukwuka, Lateef Adedimeji, & Nancy Isime all at the premiere of Onywgwu

However, the highlight of the trending clips was the different celebrities participating in the TikTok trend: "I am not the one" challenge

It was recently quite a sight as Nollywood stars turned up for one of their own, Zubby Micheal and Uche Jombo, as their new movie Onyegwu officially premieres in Lagos.

Stars seen at the premiere as clips of them at the event make the rounds online include Ini Edo, Chioma Chukwuka, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Ufuoma McDermott, Williams Uchemba, BBNaija's Tacha and many more.

Photos from the premiere of Zubby Micheal's new movie Onyegwu trends online. Photo credit:@zubbymicheal/@uchejombo/@iniedo

Source: Instagram

Zubby Micheal jumps on TikTok challenge with colleagues

The highlight of the trending clip from the premiere was when Zubby Micheal and his other colleagues participated in the "I am not the one" TikTok challenge.

Everyone who played a role in the movie participated in the challenge and took the opportunity to introduce themselves and their characters.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video

Reactions have trailed the TikTok challenge done at the premiere of Onyegwu:

