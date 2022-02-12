A viral video of VP Yemi Osinbajo has surfaced in the online community and stirred different reactions from netizens

The VP was spotted on the podium at a conference and he thrilled guests after singing Ruger’s Dior song

Members of the audience, as well as social media users, didn’t see it coming and many could not hold their tongues as they reacted

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has once again proven that he is very much in tune with happenings in the entertainment scene of the country.

Just recently, a video of Osinbajo at UBA’s Group Chairman’s Forum surfaced on social media.

VP Osinbajo sings Ruger's Dior song at a summit. Photo: @rugerofficial/@instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The vice president was on the podium to address guests at the summit and he took a moment to entertain them with one of the current hit songs in Nigeria.

Osinbajo mouthed the lyrics of singer Ruger’s Dior song and his action spurred different reactions from members of the audience who didn’t see the move coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Businessman Tony Elumelu who was equally filmed in the video bust into a fit of laughter upon seeing the VP's move.

Watch the clip as sighted on social media below:

Nigerians react

richprince1_ said:

"Make them for know say he dey updated."

igbofavour said:

"Shows they see and hear and are aware of everything we face and pass through."

ohyescynthiaaa said:

"Lmaoo uncle Tony e shock you?"

chen.bodyessentials said:

"It’s the way Tony Elumelu is laughing that’s turning me."

alaga_anu_dubai said:

"They know what is going on online they just choose to ignore at times."

s.t.a.cy_ wrote:

"He wanna drip to the core ."

Yemi Osinbajo recounts how he became Nigeria's VP

In a related story about the politician, Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Osinbajo in December 2021 spoke about how he emerged as the APC's vice presidential candidate in 2015.

The video emerged again on Twitter in January 2021 amid the growing speculations that the VP wants to succeed his principal, Buhari, in 2023.

Osinbajo, a pastor and professor of law, attributed his emergence as the vice-presidential candidate to God.

Source: Legit.ng